Anarchy In The Arena Spots Reportedly Nixed By Venue After Last AEW Double Or Nothing

This past Sunday night's AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view saw the Blackpool Combat Club's Wheeler Yuta, Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, and reigning ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli defeat The Elite's Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson, and "Hangman" Adam Page in an Anarchy in the Arena match. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the T-Mobile Arena — the venue that hosted Double or Nothing in Las Vegas, Nevada — issued limitations for the match and "shot down" various spots as a result of things that occurred in last year's Anarchy clash.

