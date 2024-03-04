Hangman Adam Page Reportedly Taking Time Off Following AEW Revolution Title Match

"Hangman" Adam Page is expected to be taking some off AEW programming following last night's Revolution pay-per-view, where he participated in a triple threat match, according to Fightful Select. While the reason for Page's absence has yet to be disclosed, it's said that his time away from the promotion has been in the pipeline for some time. Furthermore, the report mentions that the former AEW World Champion's status for yesterday evening's event was unclear until this past week. Page, who is now reportedly set to miss several months of action, took the loss in last night's triple threat for the AEW World Championship, which saw Samoa Joe retain the belt.

As it stands, it's unclear when Page's absence from AEW television will officially begin or if it has already started. However, Fightful suggested that his hiatus from the company could have been set up last night at Revolution, when Page attacked two referees during his Revolution encounter against Joe and his arch-rival Swerve Strickland. As a result, Page could now face a storyline suspension to write him off television.

Last month, AEW ran an injury angle involving Page. That was apparently shot in case Tony Khan's promotion had to take the former AEW World Tag Team Champion off television for a few weeks, which would have ultimately taken him out of last night's World Title clash. It was also reported that the backstage reason for Page's injury angle was due to him dealing with a personal matter, which is why AEW opted to plan for his possible absence.