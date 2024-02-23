Backstage Details On Why AEW Ran An Injury Angle For Adam Page

Former AEW World Champion "Hangman" Adam Page had a lot of fans worried this week, as it looked as if he might have sustained a serious injury. During the conclusion of the "AEW Dynamite" main event that saw Page, RVD, and Hook face Samoa Joe, Swerve Strickland, and Brian Cage, Page landed awkwardly on his ankle and requested to not be filmed as the show went off the air, all while holding the damaged limb.

Some people believed it might have been a broken ankle, some suspected it was a sprain, but everyone was worried he might miss his upcoming AEW World Championship match with Joe and Strickland on March 3 at Revolution. However, it was all revealed to be a work as Page was fine when he got backstage. However, why did they run the angle? According to Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, AEW chose to do the angle in case they needed to write Page off TV for a few weeks, giving the fans a backstory as to why the match at Revolution was changed to Joe vs. Strickland.

While that last part hasn't happened yet, Meltzer also noted the reason why AEW might write Page out is so he can deal with a personal matter that has cropped up, and he would ultimately miss the pay-per-view in order to deal with it. With a little over a week before Revolution takes place, neither AEW or Page has confirmed what the plan is for the AEW World Championship match, with it still being advertised as a three-way match. However, if fans see a segment advertised for this week's episode of "Dynamite" that's dubbed "Hangman Page addresses the fans ahead of Revolution," that might give some insight in to what is happening.