Conflicting Reports Regarding Potential Adam Page Injury Following AEW Dynamite

With only ten days to go before he and Swerve Strickland challenge Samoa Joe for the AEW World Championship at AEW Revolution, "Hangman" Adam Page gave fans a bit of a scare at the end of last night's "Dynamite" episode when he could be seen holding his ankle following the main event. The situation got even murkier this morning, with new information suggesting Page could be out for a while, or that he was never hurt to begin with.

On this morning's "Wrestling Observer Radio," Bryan Alvarez stated that Page would be checked out for a broken ankle, which was confirmed by co-host Dave Meltzer. Whether the ankle was broken or not, it was agreed that Page had likely suffered a serious injury regarding his ankle, throwing his participation in the upcoming three-way match into question.

Shortly after, however, Fightful Select reported that Page hadn't suffered an injury at all, and was just selling following the match. Though he could be seen limping and being helped out of the arena after the main event, those backstage reported that Page was moving around normally, to the point he was described as "completely fine." An AEW talent further confirmed Page was okay, and that the injury was just Page being "good at his job."

The injury, or noninjury, appears to have occurred, or not occurred, while Page was teaming alongside HOOK and Rob Van Dam to battle Strickland, Joe, and Brian Cage. Reversing out of a backdrop suplex, Page appeared to land awkwardly and immediately tagged out to Van Dam, never re-entering the match. As a result, Joe would go on to pick up the victory for his team after putting RVD in the Rear Naked Choke.