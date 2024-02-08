Samoa Joe To Defend AEW World Title Against Swerve Strickland, Adam Page At Revolution

On Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite," Hangman Page battled his mortal enemy Swerve Strickland for thirty punishing minutes for the right to challenge AEW World Champion Samoa Joe at AEW Revolution. At the end of the time limit, neither man was victorious. Strickland asked for five more minutes, Page refused, but the question still remained, who would challenge Joe?

AEW Broadcaster Tony Schiavone announced after the Time Limit Draw that AEW management decided Joe will defend his title in a Three Way Match against both Strickland and Page. Hangman Page was apoplectic at the decision, feeling that Strickland merely survived him, instead of beating him, as was AEW World Champion Samoa Joe, who felt that neither man was deserving of the match, as neither man won the match.

AEW Revolution is set to take place on March 3 in Greensboro, NC's historic Greensboro Coliseum. The headlining match of the night will be the retirement match of WWE Hall of Famer Sting, who will team with Darby Allin in his final match. Along with Joe, AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm will defend her title against Deonna Purrazzo, while AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy will defend his title against Roderick Strong.