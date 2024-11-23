Kenny Omega's First Match In More Than A Year Announced For AEW X NJPW Wrestle Dynasty

It's official: AEW star Kenny Omega will be returning to the ring in 2025 to face Gabe Kidd at AEW x NJPW Wrestle Dynasty. Omega has spent the entirety of 2024 on the shelf after being diagnosed with diverticulitis, having last wrestled against current "WWE NXT" star Ethan Page on the December 5, 2023 episode of "AEW Collision."

The former IWGP Heavyweight Champion returned to NJPW at Power Struggle on November 4, making a special appearance as anticipation built for his return to the ring, but was later filmed in a backstage altercation with Kidd. The pair have since jabbed at one another verbally during interviews, with Omega first declining to be interested in facing the Englishman. However, he made the formal challenge after "discussion with NJPW officials," which Kidd accepted via social media. NJPW has now confirmed the bout will take place on January 5 at Wrestle Dynasty.

Kidd currently reigns as the NJPW STRONG Openweight Champion after defeating AEW's Eddie Kingston in May, but the title has not been announced as on the line at Wrestle Dynasty. This will be the first time they have ever shared the ring, and will undoubtedly be considered one of if not the biggest match of Kidd's career, with Omega not only a former IWGP Heavyweight Champion but also a former United States, Intercontinental, Junior Heavyweight, and NEVER Openweight Championship. Even before his spell on the sidelines, Omega was on the hunt for gold alongside Chris Jericho, together defeating the Young Bucks at Full Gear 2023 for a shot at the AEW tag titles; his illness rendered him unable to compete, and he was later written off TV by an attack from the Bucks — a situation that caused him to recently suggest he could come looking for revenge on the EVPs alongside longtime tag partner Kota Ibushi.