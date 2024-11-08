AEW's Kenny Omega Filmed Getting Into Backstage Altercation With NJPW Star In Japan

AEW star Kenny Omega, who made an appearance at NJPW's Power Struggle event earlier this week, was spotted arguing and fighting with Gabe Kidd backstage at an NJPW show.

In a video that was captured backstage in NJPW, Gabe Kidd was seen berating Omega, accusing him of not caring about the pro wrestling business, as well as NJPW. Kidd accused Omega of only coming to Japan for the "easy money," following which an irate Omega pushed Kidd, resulting in the two shoving each other and then hitting each other. The two were then separated by NJPW officials before the fight could get out of hand.

Footage of Gabe Kidd's altercation with Kenny Omega in Japan was sent to Fightful by a Japanese press member who got footage a little sooner than the rest of the press that rushed over. pic.twitter.com/s2jTCqQJKC — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) November 7, 2024

Kidd had previously cryptically challenged the AEW star on social media, which prompted the former AEW World Champion to respond, where he asked Kidd to win the G1 Climax before challenging him. Kidd, the current NJPW Strong Openweight Champion, has yet to face Omega in a match.

Omega, who had to step away from wrestling earlier this year after being diagnosed with diverticulitis, surprised many with his NJPW appearance as many fans expected him to feature in AEW after his absence.

Veteran journalist Dave Meltzer hinted that Omega could wrestle at NJPW Wrestle Dynasty, which will be held on January 5, if he's cleared by then. Another report by Meltzer claims that Omega has already begun discussing plans for his impending return, with one idea being a rematch between him and Kazuchika Okada. If the match happens, it will be the fourth time the duo will face off against each other in a singles match.