Backstage Update On AEW Star Kenny Omega's Return, Creative Plans

Former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega hasn't wrestled since December of last year, but it sounds as though that could soon change. Today's Wrestling Observer Newsletter includes another update on Omega, with writer Dave Meltzer stating that Omega has begun discussing his return in more certain terms. Additionally, if it wasn't obvious from watching how things played out between Omega and The Elite the last time he was on AEW TV, there is a plan in place for a rematch between Omega and Kazuchika Okada.

If they were to have another match, it would be the fifth time that the two wrestle in singles competition, with their previous matches in New Japan Pro-Wrestling receiving great acclaim from fans and critics. Meltzer noted that if the decision is made to run the match back, the two wrestlers will have a lot to live up to.

Today's report is one of several signs that Omega is approaching an in-ring return. Earlier this week, it was announced that Omega will be in attendance at NJPW Power Struggle on November 4, following up on several months of interviews and teases involving Omega and NJPW President Hiroshi Tanahashi. On top of that, Omega's tag team partner Kota Ibushi provided a health update on the AEW star last month, sharing his belief that Omega was two or three months away from wrestling again.

Last December, Omega suffered a serious case of diverticulitis that he learned could have been life-threatening, especially if doctors had not discovered it when they did. The wrestler has since undergone surgery for the condition and has spent much of the last year recovering. Omega did make a couple of memorable appearances before being written off AEW TV earlier this year, with the wrestler set to pick up a feud against Okada and The Elite whenever he returns.