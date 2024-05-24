Major Health Update On AEW's Kenny Omega After Being Written Off TV In Dynamite Attack

Kenny Omega recently returned to AEW television on the May 1 edition of "AEW Dynamite," after a spell on the sidelines, but reports have indicated it will be a while before fans can watch him live once again.

As per "Fightful Select," the former AEW World Champion, who has been suffering from diverticulitis, had surgery in New York on May 16. The report further added that Omega is likely set to be on the sidelines for a long period of time and that AEW doesn't have any plans for him at the moment.

It was revealed in December that Omega had been diagnosed with diverticulitis and had to be hospitalized. The AEW star recently stated that he considered calling time on his pro wrestling career and hanging up his boots for good. He said that he would come back but would have to repackage himself, saying that he would no longer be able to perform as he did in his prime.

During Omega's return to AEW earlier this month, he announced that doctors had told him that he was close to dying when he was first diagnosed with diverticulitis. He promised the fans that he would return to the ring once again, while also praising a few matches that took place at AEW Dynasty. Omega then turned his attention to his former partners, The Young Bucks, reminding them that he's still an EVP in AEW, following which he came face-to-face with his former rival, Kazuchika Okada. Jack Perry and The Young Bucks then attacked Omega to write him off AEW television, but FTR came to his aid to close out the show.

