AEW's Kenny Omega Gives Diverticulitis Surgery Update, Says He Considered Retirement

Kenny Omega is currently shelved indefinitely due to an ongoing battle with diverticulitis. Fans hoped a return was on the horizon as Omega engaged in a physical spot on the May 1 edition of "AEW Dynamite." However, he confirmed during a Twitch stream that his appearance necessitated another trip to the hospital and he will be getting surgery in the next few days.

"I take risks when I do anything. I try to mitigate those risks by being home a lot," he said. "But when I step out of my comfort zone, when I start to take flights, when I start to be in other cities, countries, things go out of whack real quick. And I did have to go back to the hospital. But also the good news with that is that I was able to get some pre-op stuff done."

Omega said there is good news and bad news, the latter of which being he won't be streaming anytime soon, as he has been throughout his absence from AEW. However, he found a positive in that the doctor he is being treated by is top of his field and has been able to accommodate him sooner than expected.

"I will actually be getting surgery very soon... That's coming up right away, a couple of days, so I'm looking forward to it. Little bit of nerves, of course. But to have such a capable doctor that I was able to have take care of this as quickly as he is, I do feel fortunate. I do feel that luck was on my side. There's good and there's bad. I'm feeling good about it. I'm optimistic," he added.

