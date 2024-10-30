AEW's Kenny Omega Announced For Upcoming NJPW Appearance

It has now been nearly a year since Kenny Omega was forced to put his wrestling career on hold thanks to a bout of diverticulitis so severe that there were concerns for Omega's life. And save for an appearance on "AEW Dynamite" in May, where he was brutally assaulted by The Elite's Young Bucks, Kazuchika Okada, and Jack Perry, Omega has largely focused on his recovery from surgery. There have been signs, however, that a return could be on the horizon, with Omega being spotted training with long-time tag partner Kota Ibushi, and sitting down with old New Japan rival Hiroshi Tanahashi.

But the biggest sign Omega may be getting set for an in-ring return may have just been revealed by New Japan on Tuesday evening. The promotion announced on their website that Omega will be making a special appearance at NJPW Power Struggle, scheduled to be held on November 4 in Osaka. In their announcement, New Japan pondered what would come from Omega's special appearance, his first in New Japan since New Year's Dash 2023, teasing it could be related to Omega's reunion with Tanahashi earlier this month.

During said reunion, both Omega and Tanahashi expressed interest in teaming together for the first time, with Omega naming the Young Bucks as potential opponents as he looks to avenge their attack on him. Since then, there's been speculation that the duo's match against the Bucks could take place at Wrestle Dynasty, a joint show between AEW, CMLL, and New Japan set for January 5 in the Tokyo Dome, Whether Omega's Power Struggle appearance will hint towards that, or signal a return to the ring sooner than anticipated, remains to be seen.

