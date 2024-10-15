Backstage Report On AEW's Young Bucks' Opponents For Wrestle Dynasty

All Elite Wrestling are looking to kick 2025 off in style as the company will make their first official trip to Japan for the Wrestle Dynasty event on January 5 in the Tokyo Dome. The event will feature wrestlers from AEW, NJPW, ROH, CMLL, and STARDOM, and the current AEW Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks officially confirmed that they will be at the event after a teaser video was played during NJPW's King of Pro Wrestling event on October 14. As far as who they will face, Dave Meltzer stated on "Wrestling Observer Radio" that the AEW EVP's will face a dream team in Tokyo.

Advertisement

"It looked like it would be on January 5, it would be Young Bucks against Kenny Omega and Hiroshi Tanahashi, which would be kind of a dream team because Omega and Tanahashi have done promos together talking about their match at 2019 Wrestle Kingdom...They were talking about their match and everything like that and then they were looking to team against The Young Bucks." The interview Meltzer is talking about happened two weeks before King of Pro Wrestling, where Omega made a rare trip to Japan to reveal that he wants revenge on The Young Bucks, and that if himself and Tanahashi were ever to be in the same ring again, it would be as partners rather than rivals.

While the match has been talked about, the real question is whether Omega will be medically cleared to compete. Omega has been sidelined for almost a year due to being diagnosed with diverticulitis, but has since had surgery on his intestines to fix the issue. Omega has been spotted training with long-time friend Kota Ibushi, who believes Omega is around two-to-three months away from being ready to wrestle again.

Advertisement

Please credit "Wrestling Observer Radio" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.