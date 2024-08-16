Update On AEW Star Kenny Omega Following Surgery

Last December, Kenny Omega was diagnosed with a health condition known as diverticulitis, which is characterized by inflammation or infection of small pouches, called diverticula, that form along one's intestinal tract. Five months later, Omega returned to AEW television to address his health, but later found himself on the receiving end of a beating from The Elite. Unfortunately, this "AEW Dynamite" appearance also brought on a subsequent trip to the hospital and a surgery that will now keep him on the shelf even longer. While speaking with Love-Spo (h/t to Fightful for the translation), Omega's close friend Michael Nakazawa provided an update on his health.

Advertisement

According to Nakazawa, Omega's recent surgery called for the removal of about 25 centimeters of the affected colon. As a result, the strength in Omega's abdominal area has been weakened. Despite the difficulties, Nakazawa said that Omega has generally been able to walk on his own, though he still needs some help for certain tasks, such as cleaning his cat's litter box, which requires the action of bending down.

"... Little by little, he has been able to do physical training," Nakazawa said. "He is still not able to lift the same weights as before, so he is trying to find the best training that he can do while incorporating rehabilitative elements such as walking and exercising in the pool, and he is working hard toward recovery. He is trying to find the best training he can do at the moment."

Advertisement

Regarding the future of Omega's in-ring career, Nakazawa noted that doctors raised concerns about Omega performing again, as his abdomen possesses no power right now. As such, Nakazawa is unsure of when the former AEW World Champion might be cleared to wrestle again.