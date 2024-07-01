New AEW X NJPW Crossover PPV (With Other Promotions) Set For January In The Tokyo Dome

The "Forbidden Door" between AEW and NJPW has been open for many years now, and as more companies like ROH, CMLL, and STARDOM have often found their way onto AEW joint promotions, it appears that a full-fledged celebration of the collaboration that the "Forbidden Door" concept has fostered is on the horizon.

Advertisement

AEW and NJPW announced that the night after Wrestle Kingdom, January 5, 2025, will see Wrestle Dynasty, a co-promotional event from AEW, NJPW, ROH, CMLL, and STARDOM in the Tokyo Dome.

NJPW x AEW x CMLL x ROH x STARDOM WRESTLE DYNASTY in the TOKYO DOME JANUARY 5! Big details on how to be there ringside coming soon!https://t.co/wUmkZ8Uuba#njpw #njwd pic.twitter.com/j2hVzXF6Ac — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) July 1, 2024

While stars from AEW, ROH, CMLL, and STARDOM have appeared on Wrestle Kingdoms in the past, this will mark the first time AEW and the other companies will be involved in running an event in the historic baseball stadium. The Wrestle Dynasty name initially came from the name that NJPW had initially come up with for a second Madison Square Garden show, which the 2020 COVID-19 Pandemic canceled. There is no word on when tickets will go on sale.

Advertisement