One of the most highly-anticipated events in New Japan Pro Wrestling histroy is set to take place this summer in New York City. Wrestle Dynasty will be the promotions second time inside Madison Square Garden since the G1 Supercard. Due to the coronavirus, however, there will be some changes to how NJPW is handling the event.

Via a press release, it was announced that the original pre-sale and general ticket sale times have been postponed. Originally, fans who signed up to the special pre-sale mailing list would have gotten a code near the pre-sale date on April 8. Tickets for the general public were meant to go on sale on April 10. Now the pre-sale will be on May 13 and general ticket sales with be on May 15.

"Pre-sale registration for Wrestle Dynasty at Madison Square Garden on August 22 has seen thousands of fans sign up to be part of this historic and unifying event," NJPW stated. "We're happy to announce that our pre-sale registration will remain open during the delay, allowing more fans to book their place to MSG."

Both ticket sales go live at 10 a.m. ET. The lowest-priced ticket is $26 with the highest at $506 for Ringside A. Additionally, NJPW announced that bumper stickers will be available to 100 lucky fans who register before midnight on Sunday, May 10. Wrestle Dynasty takes place on Saturday, August 22.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, NJPW has had to cancel a number of events. Lion's Break Project 3 and the entirety of the New Japan Cup were just the latest postponements.

In response to the global COVID-19 pandemic, the general on-sale date for Wrestle Dynasty has been postponed to FRIDAY MAY 15.



Pre-sale now takes place WEDNESDAY MAY 13. Registration has been extended; sign up to be a part!



Details: https://t.co/pR6xz4sBjm#WrestleDynasty pic.twitter.com/uW7L11KuqM — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) April 4, 2020