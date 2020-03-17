After the announcement of the WrestleCon being cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, New Japan Pro Wrestling and DDT Pro have announced that they will be cancelling Lion's Break Project 3 and "TJPW is COMING TO AMERICA with DDT" respectively as those shows were scheduled to take place as part of WrestleCon on April 2 in Tampa, FL.

The move came soon after WWE announced that WrestleMania would be relocated to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Fl. Other promotions like Beyond Wrestling were forced to cancel shows as well.

In NJPW's statement, they said: "Lion's Break Project 3, which had been scheduled to take place as part of WrestleCon in Tampa, Florida on April 2, has been cancelled.

"In response to the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak in the USA, the decision was made on Monday March 16 local time for WrestleCon to be cancelled, and with it, NJPW's participation, including Lion's Break.

"We apologize to fans who were looking forward to seeing Lion's Break Project 3, and appreciate your understanding, as organizers do their best to protect public safety."

DDT Pro also gave a statement saying, "Given the situation surrounding COVID-19 in the United States and globally, WresleCon has decided to cancel its events in Tampa, FL, for April 2020, and that includes our show "TJPW is COMING TO AMERICA with DDT".

Refunds will be issued through WrestleCon.

"It is unfortunate that we will not be able to hold our show for you next month, but still look forward to the next opportunity in which we will get to showcase our talent for the international fans live.

"Lastly, we would like to express our best wishes to the WrestleCon team who have been great to work with, and to all wrestling fans who have been affected by the situation."

Many TJPW talents that were scheduled for the show gave their reactions on Twitter including a translated reaction from DDT Pro President Sanshiro Takagi. The comments collective sent a message of disappointment but understanding of the situation while also vowing to make a return to the U.S. someday.

You can view the tweets about the announced cancellations of the shows and wrestlers' reactions below:

I will not give up going to the USA with my team TJPW.



Let's meet again someday.#tjpw https://t.co/rNc4rpDI5G — ???? Miyu Yamas--ta (@miyu_tjp) March 17, 2020

Sadly to all of us in the business things continue to get canceled. It is just the nature of this current situation. I'm saddened by this but things happen for a reason and that is the safety and health of everyone! I love you @tjpw2013 https://t.co/qJTZt32e2d — Thunder Rosa (@thunderrosa22) March 17, 2020

Takagi:



It's really too bad we had to cancel, but Tokyo Joshi will be brought the the US someday, for sure.

Please wait for that day to come.#tjpw https://t.co/aeTJ3rnP61 — DDT English Update (@ddtpro_eng) March 17, 2020