WWE has confirmed to us that WrestleMania 36 will now air live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

WWE's biggest event of the year will no longer take place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Grandest Stage of Them All will still air live on the WWE Network and pay-per-view on Sunday, April 5 at 7pm ET, but it there will be no crowd as "only essential personnel" will be allowed on the closed set, as they have been doing with RAW and SmackDown since Friday.

Furthermore, WWE officially announced this evening that WrestleMania 36 Week in the Tampa Bay area has been canceled. These changes were forced by the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

Below is WWE's full statement sent to us this evening on the WrestleMania 36 changes:

WrestleMania Update In coordination with local partners and government officials, WrestleMania and all related events in Tampa Bay will not take place. However, WrestleMania will still stream live on Sunday, April 5 at 7 pm ET on WWE Network and be available on pay-per-view. Only essential personnel will be on the closed set at WWE's training facility in Orlando, Florida to produce WrestleMania.

Stay tuned for more on WrestleMania 36 from the WWE Performance Center.