The NWA announced that they will be suspending their live events until June. This includes the Crockett Cup PPV and NWA Powerrr tapings. The Crockett Cup was originally scheduled on Sunday, April 19 in Atlanta.

Their statement reads, "the National Wrestling Alliance, given the uncertain course of this world health crisis, is suspending normal operations until June as far as any live performances. This includes the upcoming Atlanta, GA events; Crockett Cup PPV on April 19th at the Gateway Center Arena and our NWA Powerrr tapings at GPB Studios on April 20th and 21st. At this time, the Super Powerrr episode scheduled to air on Tuesday March 17th, which promoted these events, will not air in its current form in order to not create confusion in the marketplace. However, we will continue to produce content in the interim, and thank fans in advance for their continued support.

"The health and safety of our wrestlers, in-house and NWA staff, and fans are of the utmost importance during the global pandemic of COVID-19. We look forward to seeing you all soon."

Over in the UK, TNT Extreme Wrestling also announced that they will be cancelling live events until June. The promotion held their last show, "IGNiteTheFire", on Sunday.

Beyond Wrestling announced that they will be cancelling their "Big Balls" event that was scheduled on Sunday, April 5. The promotion, on Twitter, talked about the difficulty of holding an event under the conditions set by medical professionals during the COVID-19 pandemic. They also talked about the high cost of logistics operating a show outside of their home territory in New England.

The cancellation is one of many during WrestleMania weekend including the Bullet Club Beach Party which was also cancelled. The move comes after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis recommended the cancelling of mass gatherings.

You can view the tweets from TNT Extreme Wrestling and Beyond Wrestling below as well as the videos from NWA about the suspension of their events and a message from the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis on his reaction to the news.

