The NWA Crockett Cup 2020 pay-per-view has been announced for Sunday, April 19 from the Gateway Arena in College Park, Georgia, in the Atlanta area.

Tickets for the pay-per-view go on sale Friday, February 28. The pre-sale begins on Thursday, February 27. The Gateway Arena has a capacity of 5,000 fans.

NWA's Crockett Cup 2020 pay-per-view will be held on the same night as Impact Wrestling's Rebellion pay-per-view in New York City.

It's believed that the Crockett Cup 2020 pay-per-view will be headlined by Marty Scurll vs. NWA World Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis in a rematch from the 2019 Cup.

Below is the National Wrestling Alliance's Twitter announcement on the pay-per-view: