The Bullet Club Beach Party has been canceled due to the coronavirus. The official Twitter of Bullet Beach Party shared a statement about the cancellation this evening.

According to the statement, they intend on doing an event within the year. They will also be giving refunds to fans who already bought tickets and meet and greet purchases.

The event was supposed to happen during WrestleMania weekend on April 4 at Whiskey Joe's in Tampa.

Tanga Loa, "Switchblade" Jay White, KENTA, Bad Luck Fale, Haku, Bone Soldier, El Phantasmo, RUSH, and Dragon Lee were just a few of the wrestlers that were scheduled to be at the Bullet Club Beach Party.

