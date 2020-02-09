Announced on today's NJPW New Beginning in Osaka it was announced NJPW will return to Madison Square Garden in New York City on August 22. Last April, NJPW teamed up with ROH for G1 Supercard at MSG with Kazuchika Okada winning the IWGP Heavyweight Championship against Jay White in the main event.

It was also announced this year's G1 Climax 30 will begin on September 19 and the finals are on October 20. Typically running in July and August, the tournament was pushed to the fall due to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

You can check out the teaser for the MSG event in the video below:

This January, the Tokyo Dome experienced Wrestle Kingdom.



This summer, Madison Square Garden will experience Wrestle Dynasty!



We'll see you August 22 @thegarden!



