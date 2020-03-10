NJPW has revealed the ticket details for Wrestle Dynasty. As noted, Wrestle Dynasty will be on August 22, 2020 at Madison Square Garden.

Starting now fans can sign up for the special pre-sale mailing list. Codes will be emailed near the pre-sale date, which is April 8 at 10 a.m. ET. For those who are interested, can click here.

Tickets will be available for general sale on April 10 at 10 a.m. ET. Ticket prices start at $20. The highest ticket price is $500 for Ringside A.

The last time NJPW was at MSG was last year in April when NJPW teamed up with ROH for G1 Supercard. The main event was Kazuchika Okada vs. Jay White.

The card for Wrestle Dynasty will be announced at a later date.

