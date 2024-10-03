AEW's Kenny Omega Wants To Team With This NJPW Star For 'Revenge' Against Young Bucks

Former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega is coming up on one year since his initial diverticulitis diagnosis, but there have been promising signs as of late regarding a potential return. Omega was last seen in May 2024 when he was attacked by The Elite on an episode of "AEW Dynamite," after revealing that despite a lot of obstacles, he will do everything he can to get back in the ring.

Omega has since undergone surgery, and has even been spotted training with longtime friend and tag team partner Kota Ibushi while in Japan. During his trip to Japan, Omega caught up with an old rival, NJPW President Hiroshi Tanahashi, who has also had his issues with The Elite in 2024. With a common enemy in mind, and with AEW making the trip to the Tokyo Dome for Wrestle Dynasty in January 2025, Omega had a proposition for "The Ace" that NJPW officials were able to document.

"First priority is making my return, but if I can come back, I do want to face the Bucks. I want revenge, but more importantly, I want to do it the right way. The first time Tanahashi and I wrestled, it was for the belt, and then in 2019 it was a lot on the line for the both of us. Now, with the two of us aligned, next time we wrestle, I'd want to do it together," "The Cleaner" declared. "I've been a bad guy for a lot of my time, especially in AEW. I cheated to win the AEW title. I don't want that to be the memory of myself that stays with young fans. If Tanahashi and I meet in that ring again, I'd want to do it as his partner."

