NJPW Video Teases Reunion With AEW's Kenny Omega At WrestleDynasty Crossover Show

Kenny Omega has faced some of the best wrestlers in NJPW history, and the promotion was where he firmly established himself as a major name in the business. On AEW television, Omega hasn't been seen since May, when he was written off after an attack by former allies The Elite, but it seems like "The Best Bout Machine" is returning to the public eye.

The official NJPW X account recently shared a brief clip where Hiroshi Tanahashi looked back at his last match with Omega, and teased an upcoming reunion. "We wrestled in the main event in the Tokyo Dome in 2019. That match and what came out of it? It was a unique situation, so I think everyone's curious as to how we've been. I've got a lot of mixed emotions, but I'm curious too. Excited to see him," Tanahashi said. The two men then met in a room, and greeted one another, with the post's hashtags teasing that their "reunion" is somehow tied to the multi-promotion Wrestle Dynasty pay-per-view, which will take place on January 5, 2025.

The most recent update on Omega's health was one month ago, in August. The star has been suffering from diverticulitis for quite some time, and had surgery recently. His good friend and AEW star, Michael Nakazawa, claimed that "The Cleaner" had 25 centimeters removed of his colon, and had lost abdominal strength as a result, making basic tasks difficult for him. However, Nakazawa added that Omega had steadily been recovering, and that he'd been training at the time. Considering that he's seemingly planning to appear at Wrestle Dynasty in January, it appears like his recovery has gone quicker than many anticipated.