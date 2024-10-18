Health Updates For Several Injured AEW Stars

The injury bug has bitten a number of AEW stars over the past year, and in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer rounded up some of the most notable updates from the past few weeks. Starting off with the positive news, Meltzer noted that a number of AEW stars are close to a return. Sammy Guevara was knocked unconscious during a recent ROH TV taping, and was suspected to have suffered a concussion, but has reportedly been medically cleared to compete after making a full recovery. Guevara follows the likes of Thunder Rosa and Powerhouse Hobbs to have been medically cleared in recent weeks, with Rosa also recovering from a concussion.

Former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega is reportedly two to three months away from returning, with his close friend Kota Ibushi providing updates over the past few weeks. Omega has already talked about wrestling at the Wrestle Dynasty event in January alongside Hiroshi Tanahashi, with their preferred opponents being The Young Bucks, who have been confirmed to be at the event. Former AEW TBS Champion Julia Hart is also nearing a return according to her House of Black stablemate Brody King, but no date has been given at the time of writing.

On the negative side of things, The Workhorsemen's Anthony Henry will reportedly be out of action for around seven to eight months after tearing his bicep, but has since undergone surgery and is on the road to recovery. Henry has had an eventful year so far, as during a period of two months where he was recovering from a broken jaw, Henry was released and then re-hired by AEW. Upon his return, his Workhorsemen partner JD Drake also went down with an injury, and was nearing a return right around the time Henry tore his bicep.

