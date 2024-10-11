AEW's Thunder Rosa Offers Injury Update After Recent Concussion

Rumors emerged last week stating that AEW star Thunder Rosa was ready to return to the ring following a concussion suffered at the end of August. However, Rosa quickly took to social media and slammed writer Dave Meltzer over the report, stating that she was not yet cleared for action. Speaking on "Busted Open Radio" this morning, Rosa offered a significant update on her health status.

"I want to thank the AEW medical [team] and everyone that was involved — I'm finally cleared," Rosa said. "If you feel that you have a concussion, please go to your doctor. If you are an athlete, please let your coaches know that this is important."

Rosa has been out of action since August 31, when she had a match with Hikaru Shida, Serena Deeb, and Queen Aminata on "AEW Collision." The majority of Rosa's matches this year have taken place on "Collision," with her most recent victory coming in a Texas Bull Rope match against Deonna Purrazzo on August 10.

Along with announcing that she's able to get in the ring once again, Rosa also revealed when and where her first match back will take place. Rosa is set to wrestle former "WWE NXT U.K." star Nina Samuels this upcoming Tuesday in an English independent promotion known as Riot Cabaret. The event, Thunder Road, is seemingly named after Rosa, and in addition to seeing the AEW star in action, the show will include appearances from Michael Oku, Mark Andrews, and more. It has yet to be revealed when Rosa will return to AEW TV.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.