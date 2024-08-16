AEW's Thunder Rosa Discusses Her Bull Rope Match Vs. Deonna Purrazzo On Collision

The August 10 episode of "AEW Collision" featured a rarity for women's wrestling, as Deonna Purrazzo and Thunder Rosa competed in a grueling Texas Bullrope match. Rosa, the victor, recently looked back on the contest on "Busted Open Radio," comparing it to another memorable moment in her career, which also took place in the state of Texas.

Advertisement

"It was extremely violent," Rosa said. "She was very, very hard on me. There was moments where I was flipped upside down, bleeding, and I'm getting hit by a chair on the ribs and I'm like, 'Okay, this is it.' People don't understand the level of violence and the mentality that you have to have when you get in there."

"... It was a moment I reminisce — the moment when I won the [AEW Women's] Championship in San Antonio, Texas. I felt the fans, I felt myself, I felt like I was back to being myself. For a moment, I kind of wanted to cry when I entered. It's just like how much I have to prepare myself mentally to get in these kind of matches, because you don't come out the same way that you came in. You just don't. It was a really cool experience."

Advertisement

While the rivalry between Rosa and Purrazzo originally centered around their mutual desire to capture the AEW Women's Championship, it gradually evolved to a non-title feud. After trading wins on "AEW Rampage" and the AEW Double or Nothing Buy In, respectively, Purrazzo gained the upper hand with two additional wins over Rosa in a No Disqualification and Lumberjack match. Rosa emerged victorious in the feud's culmination, though, as she defeated Purrazzo with a piledriver in their aforementioned Texas Bullrope match.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.