Mark Henry Offers High Praise For This AEW Collision Match

This past Saturday on "AEW Collision," Deonna Purrazzo and Thunder Rosa went one-on-one in a Texas Bullrope match, with Rosa emerging victorious after about 11 minutes. The match was the culmination of a feud that had been building for months, and speaking on "Busted Open Radio," former AEW star Mark Henry complimented the two women for conjuring a level a violence that isn't often seen in women's wrestling.

"Deonna [was] throwing punches at Thunder that I would've started trying to duck [from]," Henry said. "They were very physical with each other, and I want to commend them. For never having a Bullrope match [before], they stuck to the rules."

Henry noted that the intricacies of Bullrope match rules can sometimes confuse wrestlers, but the two AEW stars kept things moving without any hiccups. Additionally, it can be quite easy for performers to get tied up with so many ropes in play, but Rosa and Purrazzo were able to avoid that common pitfall.

"They did such an awesome job of using the rope in the way that it was meant to be," Henry continued. "It was damn-near perfect."

One highlight of the match for Henry was the "tug of war" moment that saw the two competitors struggling for control, and there was only one thing that the WWE Hall of Famer felt was missing from the bout. Henry would've liked to have seen either Rosa or Purrazzo tie their opponent to the post by wrapping the rope around them, which is a common spot that has historically been used in Bullrope matches. While he did not initially have high hopes for the bout, Henry came away believing that it will be remembered as one of the career-best for both women.

