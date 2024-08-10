AEW Collision 8/10/24: Thunder Rosa Vs. Deonna Purrazzo In A Texas Bullrope Match
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s coverage of AEW "Collision" live from the ESports Stadium in Arlington, Texas!
Thunder Rosa and Deonna Purrazzo have been feuding for months. In that time, we've seen a No DQ match and a Lumberjack match. Fed up with Purrazzo defeating her in the Lumberjack match due to help from Taya Valkyrie, "La Mera Mera" challenged her to a Texas Bullrope match. This is the first ever match of its kind between women only in a major U.S. wrestling promotion.
Hologram debuted a few weeks ago and has been on a roll. After teaming with Mistico against Premier Athletes last week, Hologram's partner tonight will be Darby Allin. They will face the combination of Tony Nese and Josh Woods (last week it was Ariya Daivari that teamed with Nese). More tag team action will take place between FTR and The Outrunners.
After losing on "Dynamite", Don Callis was angry with RUSH. He told him that in order to prove that he's worthy of the Don Callis Family, he needs to win his next match. RUSH will face his former Los Faccion Ingobernables brethren, Preston Vance. Per "The Invisible Hand", he wants to see RUSH hurt his friend.
Hikaru Shida will return to action. Swerve Strickland will have an Open Challenge Eliminator ahead of his match with Wheeler Yuta next week on "Dynamite". House of Black will take on the Bang Bang Gang with the winner facing The Patriarchy at "ALL IN".
Darby Allin & Hologram vs. Premier Athletes (w/Smart Mark Sterling & Ariya Daivari))
Hologram and Woods start us off. Woods forced Hologram into the corner and tagged in Nese. Hologram chopped Nese and followed with some offense before Allin tagged in. They double teamed Nese and Allin hit a Code Red. They continued the double team. Allin pinned Nese for two.
Woods with a blind tag and Allin slapped Nese in the face. Nese with a guillotine over the top rope as he jumped over the top rope himself. Woods with a release German Suplex. Woods sent Allin into the corner and hit him with body shots. Woods with another release German. Woods had wrist control while they exchanged slaps. Allin sent to the outside where he was promptly attacked by Daivari and Nese.
Nese threw him back in to the ring and Woods did a lariat into a backbreaker. Woods and Nese takes turns tagging each other in. Allin with a slam to Nese. Allin tried to tag in Hologram, but Woods pulled him off the apron. Nese rolled up Allin for two. Woods tagged in and Allin kicked them both in the face. Nese suplexed Allin over his head and Woods did the same. Hologram finally tags in and takes on Premier Athletes himself, but they end up double teaming him. Hologram with a slam and a Tejares. Hologram with a rising knee strike and pinned him for two. Hologram with body shots on Nese. Woods caught Hologram mid-air. Woods with a slam and pin, but Allin saved him.
Woods and Nese double team Allin. Hologram and Woods exchange blows in the ring, so Nese leaves Allin on the apron to assist. Hologram with an enzuiguri on Nese. Sterling grabbed Hologram's leg and Allin makes him pay with a Coffin Drop. He took out Daivari. Roll by Woods, but Hologram rolls him up for the win.
Winner: Hologram and Darby Allin