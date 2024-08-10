AEW Collision 8/10/24: Thunder Rosa Vs. Deonna Purrazzo In A Texas Bullrope Match

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s coverage of AEW "Collision" live from the ESports Stadium in Arlington, Texas!

Thunder Rosa and Deonna Purrazzo have been feuding for months. In that time, we've seen a No DQ match and a Lumberjack match. Fed up with Purrazzo defeating her in the Lumberjack match due to help from Taya Valkyrie, "La Mera Mera" challenged her to a Texas Bullrope match. This is the first ever match of its kind between women only in a major U.S. wrestling promotion.

Hologram debuted a few weeks ago and has been on a roll. After teaming with Mistico against Premier Athletes last week, Hologram's partner tonight will be Darby Allin. They will face the combination of Tony Nese and Josh Woods (last week it was Ariya Daivari that teamed with Nese). More tag team action will take place between FTR and The Outrunners.

After losing on "Dynamite", Don Callis was angry with RUSH. He told him that in order to prove that he's worthy of the Don Callis Family, he needs to win his next match. RUSH will face his former Los Faccion Ingobernables brethren, Preston Vance. Per "The Invisible Hand", he wants to see RUSH hurt his friend.

Hikaru Shida will return to action. Swerve Strickland will have an Open Challenge Eliminator ahead of his match with Wheeler Yuta next week on "Dynamite". House of Black will take on the Bang Bang Gang with the winner facing The Patriarchy at "ALL IN".

