AEW Dynamite Live Coverage 8/7 - American Championship Eliminator Match, Anything Goes Bout & More
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Dynamite" on August 7, 2024, coming to you live from the LJVM Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina!
Bryan Danielson of Blackpool Combat will be competing in action for the first time since July 10 as he squares off with Jeff Jarrett. However, it won't be just any ordinary battle as the pair will be competing in an Anything Goes Match with legendary professional wrestler Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat present for the bout. Danielson and Jarrett have encountered one another over the course of the last few weeks, including the finals of the 2024 Men's Owen Hart Cup Tournament in Danielson's most recent match when Jarrett served as the special guest enforcer.
As he continues to prepare to defend the AEW American Championship against Will Ospreay at AEW All In on August 25, MJF will be going one-on-one with Ospreay's best friend Kyle Fletcher in an AEW American Championship Eliminator Match. If The Don Callis Family member emerges victorious over "The Salt Of The Earth", then he will earn the right to challenge him for the American Championship in the future. After Ospreay defeated Lance Archer during last week's edition of "Dynamite", MJF looked to gain the upper hand over him when he blindsided him with an attack until Fletcher came to Ospreay's aid and subsequently found himself involved in a verbal altercation with MJF.
Katsuyori Shibata will be returning to an AEW ring tonight as he collides with Bryan Keith. Keith and his allies FTW Champion Chris Jericho and Big Bill blindsided Shibata, HOOK, and Samoa Joe a few weeks ago at the "Dynamite" Beach Break special after they won a Trios Match against Cage Of Agony, during which Keith used a chair to attack Shibata's arm. Shibata, Keith, Jericho, and Bill came face-to-face once again three weeks later when Shibata helped Minoru Suzuki fight off the trio after Suzuki was unable to successfully dethrone Jericho.
We are live! Excalibur, Taz, and Tony Schiavone greet audiences at home as MJF makes his way down to the ring. Kyle Fletcher follows, Don Callis has joined the commentary desk, and Will Ospreay is seen watching the action from backstage.
MJF (c) vs. Kyle Fletcher in an AEW American Championship Eliminator Match
The bell rings and MJF slides out of the ring. He grabs a mic and takes a shot at Fletcher, then gets back inside the ring and delivers a kick to Fletcher. Fletcher rolls up MJF twice, but MJF kicks out both times and Fletcher levels him with a bodyslam. MJF responds with a back elbow and whips him into the corner, then gloats.
MJF executes a hair whip on Fletcher, but Fletcher responds with a jawbreaker. MJF fires back with a shoulderbreaker and a gut wrench sit-out powerbomb, then sets up for the Kangaroo Kick. Fletcher intercepts him with a superkick and sends MJF crashing into the corner, then rains down right hands on him and delivers a Sidewalk Slam. The action then spills out of the ring, and Fletcher hits a tope suicida on MJF before he gets him back in the ring and ascends up the ropes. MJF rolls out of the ring, but Fletcher levels him with a kick off the apron and delivers a moonsault off the ropes.
MJF and Fletcher get back in the ring, but MJf rolls back out of the ring and sits on a chair. Fletcher follows him and fires off right hands on him, then delivers a chop to his chest and looks to land a Hip Attack. MJf rolls out of the way, then bites Fletcher and looks to land a running knee. Fletcher moes out of the way, and MJF is sent crashing over the barricade into the crowd. Fletcher then flies over the barricade to level MJF and dumps him back into the ringside area.
Hard refresh this page for updates — ctrl + F5 on Windows; Cmnd + shift + R on Mac