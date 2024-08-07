AEW Dynamite Live Coverage 8/7 - American Championship Eliminator Match, Anything Goes Bout & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Dynamite" on August 7, 2024, coming to you live from the LJVM Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina!

Bryan Danielson of Blackpool Combat will be competing in action for the first time since July 10 as he squares off with Jeff Jarrett. However, it won't be just any ordinary battle as the pair will be competing in an Anything Goes Match with legendary professional wrestler Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat present for the bout. Danielson and Jarrett have encountered one another over the course of the last few weeks, including the finals of the 2024 Men's Owen Hart Cup Tournament in Danielson's most recent match when Jarrett served as the special guest enforcer.

Advertisement

As he continues to prepare to defend the AEW American Championship against Will Ospreay at AEW All In on August 25, MJF will be going one-on-one with Ospreay's best friend Kyle Fletcher in an AEW American Championship Eliminator Match. If The Don Callis Family member emerges victorious over "The Salt Of The Earth", then he will earn the right to challenge him for the American Championship in the future. After Ospreay defeated Lance Archer during last week's edition of "Dynamite", MJF looked to gain the upper hand over him when he blindsided him with an attack until Fletcher came to Ospreay's aid and subsequently found himself involved in a verbal altercation with MJF.

Katsuyori Shibata will be returning to an AEW ring tonight as he collides with Bryan Keith. Keith and his allies FTW Champion Chris Jericho and Big Bill blindsided Shibata, HOOK, and Samoa Joe a few weeks ago at the "Dynamite" Beach Break special after they won a Trios Match against Cage Of Agony, during which Keith used a chair to attack Shibata's arm. Shibata, Keith, Jericho, and Bill came face-to-face once again three weeks later when Shibata helped Minoru Suzuki fight off the trio after Suzuki was unable to successfully dethrone Jericho.

Advertisement

We are live! Excalibur, Taz, and Tony Schiavone greet audiences at home as MJF makes his way down to the ring. Kyle Fletcher follows, Don Callis has joined the commentary desk, and Will Ospreay is seen watching the action from backstage.