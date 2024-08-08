No. 1 Contender's Match For Trios Title Shot At Wembley Stadium Set For AEW Collision

As AEW heads toward All In on August 25th, the company has begun fleshing out the non-main event matches, and now the future of the AEW World Trios Championship is a little more clear.

New AEW World Trios Champion Christian Cage appeared on "AEW Dynamite" to announce that this week's edition of "AEW Collision" will feature a match between The Bang Bang Gang and The House of Black, with the winners going on to All In to face Cage, Killswitch, and Nick Wayne at Wembley Stadium. Both teams are former World Trios Champions, with the Bang Bang Gang being the previous champions before they were stripped of the belts following an injury to Jay White.

Advertisement

The Patriarchy won the titles at the end of July on an episode of "AEW Collision," defeating Bang Bang Gang's Austin Gunn, Colten Gunn, and Juice Robinson. It is their first reign with the title.