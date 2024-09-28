AEW's Thunder Rosa Blasts Dave Meltzer For Observer Report On Her Injury Status

Thunder Rosa is still on the shelf after sustaining a concussion, despite a recent report claiming the AEW star was cleared to get back in the ring. On Friday, Dave Meltzer reported in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Rosa was now cleared after having suffered a concussion, presumably during her most recent match, a four-way on "AEW Collision" for a shot at Mercedes Mone's TBS Championship on August 31. Rosa fired back at Meltzer on X (formerly known as Twitter) quoting the article, which has since been updated with her response.

"Stop lying about my health," the former AEW Women's World Champion posted, in all capital letters. "Whoever gave you this information is absolutely wrong! I'm not cleared and when I am I will announce it. If you need information, ask me directly."

STOP LYING ABOUT MY HEALTH. Whoever gave you this information is ABSOLUTELY WRONG! I'm NOT CLEARED AND WHEN I AM I WILL ANNOUNCE IT.

If you need information ask me directly.... https://t.co/VAoooQvtib — Thunder Rosa (@thunderrosa22) September 27, 2024

Rosa revealed her injury on "Busted Open Radio" earlier this month and said she would be out of action "for a few weeks." Rosa was previously out for 16 months with a back injury. She returned to AEW in December, helping Abadon on an episode of "Collision," and has feuded mostly with Deonna Purrazzo since. Their feud culminated in a Texas Bull Rope Match on an episode of "Collision," where Rosa emerged victorious. She recently took her athletic skills during her recovery from the wrestling ring to the baseball diamond when she helped the San Diego Padres celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month by throwing out the first pitch at a game.

