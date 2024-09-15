AEW's Thunder Rosa Offers Injury Update To Explain Absence

Following a 16-month back-injury-related hiatus, Thunder Rosa officially returned to in-ring action in December 2023. Unfortunately, the former AEW Women's Champion has now revealed that she recently sustained another injury, though the duration of her subsequent recovery is expected to be much shorter.

While speaking on "Busted Open Radio," Rosa noted that she is currently battling a head injury, namely a concussion. As such, she will be out of action for "a couple of weeks" as she recuperates. There is no word on exactly how or when Rosa sustained the concussion. With Concussion Awareness Day now just days away, though, Rosa encouraged listeners to follow Chris Nowinski, the founding CEO of the Concussion Legacy Foundation and former WWE star, as she sees his page as a helpful place for information and research related to concussions.

Rosa's latest in-ring performance came on the August 31 episode of "AEW Collision." There, she, Hikaru Shida, Serena Deeb, and Queen Aminata competed in a four-way match, in which the winner earned a shot at the TBS Championship, presently held by Mercedes Mone. This opportunity was ultimately captured by Shida after she nailed Aminata with an enzuiguri and a round-house kick.

Prior to this, Rosa was notably entangled in a feud with "The Virtuosa" Deonna Purrazzo. Initially starting out as budding tag team partners, Purrazzo and Rosa eventually turned to enemies when a dazed Rosa shoved Purrazzo on the April 10 episode of "AEW Dynamite," causing Purrazzo to aim a profanity at her. Since then, the two battled back and forth in a series of matches, with their final one taking form in a Texas Bullrope Match on "Collision" last month.