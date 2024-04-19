AEW's Thunder Rosa Addresses Bad Blood Between Her And Deonna Purrazzo

The friendship between Deonna Purrazzo and Thunder Rosa seemed to be blossoming on AEW television, but last week, things took a turn. As Purrazzo attempted to save Rosa from being further assaulted by AEW Women's Champion Toni Storm, a dazed Rosa shoved her, causing Purrazzo to storm out with a profane "f*** you." On a recent episode of "Busted Open After Dark," Rosa addressed the status of their relationship, which now contains bad blood.

Advertisement

"Last Wednesday, I got knocked out with that silver [tray] thing. Then [Deonna] comes, and I didn't know where I was, and she just told me to 'f*** off.' You don't come and help, and then you tell the person to f*** off. Come on, man, have some respect," Rosa said. "I don't even know where I was. I thought it was Toni, the person that touched me, but since now I know her true intentions, and we both want the same thing that Toni has, I know she's not my friend. She said I'm not friends with her anyways. That's bull***. I know what it is. She's going for what I want and what is mine. She had her turn and she just lost."

As Rosa alluded to, both she and Purrazzo have been in pursuit of Toni Storm's AEW Women's World Championship. Last month, Purrazzo had an opportunity to claim the title when she faced Storm at AEW Revolution. Unfortunately for Purrazzo, her efforts proved to be unsuccessful, as Storm defeated her to retain the title.

Advertisement

After conquering Purrazzo at Revolution, Storm now pivots her attention to Rosa, whom she is slated to defend against at AEW Dynasty this weekend. Rosa's title shot comes in the wake of defeating Storm's ally, Mariah May, in a number one contenders match on "AEW Dynamite" earlier this month.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open After Dark" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.