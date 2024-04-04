Thunder Rosa Defeats Mariah May On AEW Dynamite, Will Challenge Toni Storm At Dynasty

Thunder Rosa kept her number one spot in the AEW women's division locked in with a win over Mariah May, AEW Women's Champion "Timeless" Toni Storm's protégée, on "AEW Dynamite." Rosa will go on to challenge Storm at AEW Dynasty on April 21 in St. Louis, Missouri. May told Storm on Saturday's episode of "AEW Collision" that she would take on Rosa.

While the match saw the first and second-ranked women in the company do battle, it wasn't explicitly stated that the winner would challenge Storm. Rosa and May had a back-and-forth battle, with Storm on commentary. Rosa was able to counter a May Day, hitting a Backstabber, then a Tijuana Bomb for the win. Following her victory, Rosa challenged Storm, attempting to get in her face before being held back by a referee. A graphic for Dynasty announcing the match appeared onscreen.

Rosa has been racking up victories on both "Dynamite" and "Collision," with her most recent singles victory coming on the latter against Lady Frost. Her last singles victory on "Dynamite" came against Red Velvet. Storm, a three-time champion, has held the belt for over 137 days. She defeated Hikaru Shida at Full Gear to regain the gold.

