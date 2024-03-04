Timeless Toni Storm Beats Deonna Purrazzo, Retains AEW Women's World Title At Revolution

For a moment, it looked as though there might be a new AEW Women's World Champion crowned at Revolution as Deonna Purrazzo had "Timeless" Toni Storm locked in her Venus De Milo finisher. But with Luther distracting the referee from seeing Storm tap, and Purrazzo letting the move go to deal with another distraction from Mariah May, Storm capitalized with a Storm Zero to retain her title.

This feud has been wrought with mind games from the start, with Purrazzo imploring Storm to return to the friend she used to know as opposed to this "Timeless" incarnation. So tonight, with May entering to Storm's old music and dressed to the nines in the garb befitting of her mentor's former persona, it was fitting for "The Virtuosa" to get distracted by the spitting image of Storm's former self, only to lose to her present personality.

Purrazzo targeted Storm from the onset of her AEW tenure, when she debuted in her home state of New Jersey in early January to address Storm's disdain for the state. The history between the two was leaned into heavily, up to and including matching ankle tattoos that the pair shares, references to a time when they apparently lived together, and other nuances that "Timeless" Toni refused to acknowledge throughout. Whether the feud continues and/or Purrazzo maintains her efforts to snap Storm back into reality remains to be seen but the latter, for now, remains on top of the AEW women's division, which is seemingly about to be bolstered even further with the anticipated addition of Mercedes Mone.