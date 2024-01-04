Former Impact Star Deonna Purrazzo Arrives On AEW Dynamite, Declares Herself All Elite

There is a new face in the AEW women's division, and her name is Deonna Purrazzo.

The former 3-time Impact Knockouts World Champion appeared on Wednesday's episode of "AEW Dynamite" to confront Mariah May after May won her in-ring debut against Queen Aminata. The New Jersey audience welcomed their hometown hero with uproarious applause as she strutted to confront May in the ring. Purrazzo played to her home crowd, and claimed that if "Timeless" Toni Storm — who melodramatically expressed her disdain for, and subsequent departure from, New Jersey in an earlier segment — didn't want to be in New Jersey, then New Jersey did not want Storm.

Purrazzo then turned her attention to May and singled out her affiliation with Storm. She issued a message for May to deliver to her idol.

"It doesn't matter where she runs or where she hides," Purrazzo said. "I will find her, because, Mariah, I am All Elite!"

Purrazzo was one of the free agents reported to have hit the market at the beginning of 2024. While she reportedly did briefly discuss a return with WWE, Purrazzo had previously listed AEW as her preferred promotion post-TNA/Impact. Purrazzo has only wrestled one match for AEW, when she competed in a losing effort against Mercedes Martinez in a ROH Women's Championship match in 2022. But now, in Purrazzo's own words, AEW is in the age of "The Virtuosa".