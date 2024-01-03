Backstage News On AEW Contract Talks With Former WWE Star & Free Agent Deonna Purrazzo

While the rumors of Mercedes Mone and AEW possibly joining forces have taken up plenty of airspace this week, Mone isn't the only women's star rumored to be joining Tony Khan's promotion. Reports have also suggested that former Impact Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo is expected to sign up with AEW, and new information reinforces that AEW remains Purrazzo's likely destination.

Fightful Select confirms that AEW and Purrazzo have been in talks and that the promotion is hopeful they'll be able to sign her. The feeling appears to be mutual, as Purrazzo, whose contract with Impact/TNA has already expired, has listed AEW as her preferred landing spot. "The Virtuosa" had previously wrestled one match for AEW while signed to Impact, where she lost to Mercedes Martinez in a unification match to crown the Ring of Honor Women's World Champion.

Purrazzo hasn't limited her discussions to just AEW, however, as she has also at least been briefly in contact with WWE, where Purrazzo worked from 2018 to 2020. The contact between the two sides has been minimal, however, as the WWE tabled most talks with upcoming free agents till the start of the new year. Purrazzo has been open about her unhappiness during her time in WWE, where she was featured sparingly before being released during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Regardless of where Purrazzo winds up, there is plenty of demand for her outside the major promotions, as several indie promoters have already inquired about Purrazzo's availability. Though she has continued to work indie dates since joining Impact, Purrazzo has made them less of a priority since 2022, working only four matches outside of Impact in 2023.