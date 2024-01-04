AEW Dynamite Live Coverage 1/3: Adam Cole Explains His Actions, Garcia Vs. Strickland

This is Wrestling INC.'s live coverage of "AEW Dynamite" for January 3, 2023!

Tonight's episode will be the first of the year, as the company looks to follow on from AEW Worlds End, which was the night when The Devil finally revealed himself. It turned out to be Adam Cole underneath the mask as The Kingdom, Roderick Strong, and Wardlow were shown to be the other masked men.

Following on from his betrayal of his former tag team partner MJF, Cole is expected to appear on the show to explain his actions.

MJF lost his AEW World Championship before Cole's revelation, and tonight will mark the start of Samoa Joe's reign, and he is going to address the fans.

Meanwhile, Swerve Strickland will be competing in singles action fresh from defeating Dustin Rhodes at the PPV, and he will face Daniel Garcia, who is another AEW star in good form, after he scored the win in the eight-man all-star tag team match on Sunday.

Mariah May is also set to make her in-ring debut for the company this evening as she is set to compete against Queen Aminata.

Christian Cage is also going to give a 2024 State of the Union following a whirlwind Worlds End where he lost the TNT Championship only to win it back immediately after courtesy of Killswitch's title shot.

There will also be a title match on the show as Orange Cassidy will be defending his International Championship once again. He will be defending the title against Darius Martin, who is continuing to look for his first singles title in AEW. Finally, Darby Allin will also be in singles action as he faces Konosuke Takeshita.