AEW Dynamite Live Coverage 1/3: Adam Cole Explains His Actions, Garcia Vs. Strickland
This is Wrestling INC.'s live coverage of "AEW Dynamite" for January 3, 2023!
Tonight's episode will be the first of the year, as the company looks to follow on from AEW Worlds End, which was the night when The Devil finally revealed himself. It turned out to be Adam Cole underneath the mask as The Kingdom, Roderick Strong, and Wardlow were shown to be the other masked men.
Following on from his betrayal of his former tag team partner MJF, Cole is expected to appear on the show to explain his actions.
MJF lost his AEW World Championship before Cole's revelation, and tonight will mark the start of Samoa Joe's reign, and he is going to address the fans.
Meanwhile, Swerve Strickland will be competing in singles action fresh from defeating Dustin Rhodes at the PPV, and he will face Daniel Garcia, who is another AEW star in good form, after he scored the win in the eight-man all-star tag team match on Sunday.
Mariah May is also set to make her in-ring debut for the company this evening as she is set to compete against Queen Aminata.
Christian Cage is also going to give a 2024 State of the Union following a whirlwind Worlds End where he lost the TNT Championship only to win it back immediately after courtesy of Killswitch's title shot.
There will also be a title match on the show as Orange Cassidy will be defending his International Championship once again. He will be defending the title against Darius Martin, who is continuing to look for his first singles title in AEW. Finally, Darby Allin will also be in singles action as he faces Konosuke Takeshita.
Adam Cole Explains His Actions
The show begins with a pre-taped video from Samoa Joe from backstage at AEW Worlds End claiming he took everything from MJF, claiming he will do the same to anyone who tries to take the title from him.
Adam Cole's music hits, but that then changes to a different theme as he and his new crew make their way to the ring. He says people are stupid and don't understand right from wrong for thinking they're the bad guys for betraying MJF. He points out MJF has created more enemies than anyone, and he has run his mouth about the locker room and the fans. If that makes him the devil, buy him a ticket straight to hell.
Cole claims MJF only cares about himself, and it is time there was a change after MJF has had his claws into the company. Cole says the fans, the wrestlers, and Tony Khan will thank him one day because MJF is gone and he's never coming back. Cole claims he just beat MJF to the punch, as he believes MJF needed him, and not the other way around. He sacrificed everything in that friendship, which is how he broke his ankle.
He claims nobody would be chanting for MJF without him as he made Better Than You Baby. In the beginning, this was all about the AEW World Championship, but it turned into much more as it is about ripping out a man's heart and bringing him to his knees. He says the Undisputed Kingdom is alive, and they have one goal which is to win gold. Cole says Roderic Strong will go after the International Championship, while Wardlow will go after the AEW World Championship. When is 100% healed, Wardlow will forfeit the title and give it to him.
Cole then congratulates Joe, and says it was a pleasure doing business with him. However, he hopes by the time Wardlow moves up the ranks that Joe isn't champion as it would suck to hurt a friend.
Hard refresh this page for updates — ctrl + F5 on Windows; Cmnd + shift + R on Mac