AEW Collision 8/31/24: Women's Four Way Including Two Former Women's Champions

Welcome to Wrestling, Inc.'s coverage of AEW "Collision" on August 31, 2024 live from the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota!

Coming off a loss at "ALL IN", FTR will be in action against former ROH tag team champions, Undisputed Kingdom. Undisputed Kingdom (with Roderick Strong) were on the losing team on "Zero Hour". Both teams need a win.

In women's action, Serena Deeb makes her return to AEW in her first match since June. She'll be in a four way against Queen Aminata and former AEW Women's Champions Thunder Rosa and Hikaru Shida.

Hologram looks to continue his undefeated streak and will team up with Orange Cassidy and Kyle O'Reilly. They're taking on the team of Beast Mortos, Johnny TV, and ROH Pure Champion, Lee Moriarty.

Tomohiro Ishii looks to get back on track after losing to Hangman Page on this week's "Dynamite". He faces Kyle Fletcher, who lost to Ricochet on Wednesday. Komander is coming off a great showing on "Rampage" and will take on Buddy Matthews for the first time.