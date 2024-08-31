AEW Rampage Live Coverage 8/30 - Major Four-Way Match, Grizzled Young Veterans Face The Outrunners

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Rampage" on August 30, 2024, coming to you from the State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois!

Konosuke Takeshita of The Don Callis Family will be colliding with Lio Rush, The Beast Mortos, and Komander in a Four-Way Match. Takeshita and Komander haven't wrestled on AEW programming since the July 13 edition of "AEW Collision" and the July 26 episode of "Rampage" respectively while Rush was on the winning team of a 16 Man Tag Team Match during the AEW All In Zero Hour Pre-Show, Mortos came up short in a Trios Match during last week's edition of "Rampage".

Advertisement

Grizzled Young Veterans will be competing in an AEW ring for the first time since coming up short against The Acclaimed on the April 27 episode of "Collision" as they go head-to-head with The Outrunners. Zack Gibson and James Drake called their shot with the AEW World Tag Team Championship at All In this past Sunday, confronting titleholders The Young Bucks after they had retained against The Acclaimed and FTR in a Three-Way Match.

Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal will be joining forces to take on Private Party and The Undisputed Kingdom's Matt Taven and Mike Bennett. This will be Jarrett and Lethal's first time teaming with one another since they and their ally Satnam Singh came up short against FTR and reigning AEW World Champion Bryan Danielson on the May 25 edition of "Collision".

Advertisement

Additionally, after she defeated Robyn Renegade last Friday, Mina Shirakawa looks to emerge victorious once again as she squares off with an opponent who has yet to be announced. Nyla Rose will also be returning to action tonight for the first time since scoring a win over Erica Leigh on the August 16 edition of "Rampage".