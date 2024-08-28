AEW Dynamite Live Coverage 8/28 - Ricochet Faces Kyle Fletcher, Jamie Hayter Takes On Harley Cameron & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Dynamite" on August 28, 2024, coming to you live from the State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois!

The events from AEW All In will surely be felt tonight, as Jamie Hayter will be competing in her first match since May 28, 2023 when Double or Nothing as she goes head-to-head with The Outcasts' Harley Cameron. Cameron will surely be looking for retribution tonight after Hayter made her long awaited return to AEW at Wembley Stadium interrupted Cameron's stablemate Saraya on the Zero Hour Pre-Show and attacked several of her family members and friends.

Ricochet will be colliding with The Don Callis Family's Kyle Fletcher in what will be the former's inaugural singles match in AEW. Although he ultimately came up short to Christian Cage, Ricochet made his debut this past Sunday as a surprise entrant in the Casino Gauntlet Match vying for a shot at the AEW World Championship.

Speaking of the AEW World Championship, Bryan Danielson put an end to Swerve Strickland's 126 reign as titleholder in London, England when he dethroned him in a Title vs. Career Match as his wife Brie Bella and children cheered him on from ringside. Following weeks of speculation as to what comes next for him in his career, Danielson looks to provide some answers as he appears on tonight's show with something on his mind to share.

Danielson wasn't the only person to win a title on Sunday, as four other stars became champions including Mariah May. "The Glamour" dethroned former ally Toni Storm as AEW Women's World Champion, and while she commemorated her victory with her home country crowd on Sunday, she looks to keep the party going as she appears on tonight's show.

Additionally, after losing the FTW Championship to HOOK at All In, Chris Jericho will be joining forces with Roderick Strong of the Undisputed Kingdom, Big Bill and Bryan Keith to square off with him and The Conglomeration's Kyle O'Reilly, Mark Briscoe, and Orange Cassidy in an All-Star Eight Man Tag Team Match. "Hangman" Adam Page also looks to redeem himself after he came up short in the aforementioned Casino Gauntlet Match as he goes one-on-one with Tomohiro Ishii.