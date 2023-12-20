AEW Star Thunder Rosa Discusses Challenges Faced During Her Recovery From Injury

On the most recent episode of "AEW Collision," Thunder Rosa made a return to action by coming to the aid of Abadon against Julia Hart and Skye Blue. After making the save, it was announced that Rosa will make her in-ring return this coming Saturday on "Collision."

Speaking on a recent "Busted Open Radio," the AEW star elaborated on the struggles she faced over more than 16 months of recovery from a back injury. When asked if overcoming the injury was the toughest challenge of her career, Rosa agreed, stating that there was a confluence of personal and professional issues that led to a very difficult time for her.

"This is how the universe works," Rosa said. "You have to either take it and run with it, or you take it and then sink with it, and I did not want to sink. ... There [were] a lot of dark moments, but with the help of people that care for me, with the help of therapists and psychiatrists, ... I'm here and Saturday's going to be the day."

As of today, Rosa's last match took place on August 10, 2022, during an episode of "AEW Dark Elevation." She was AEW Women's World Champion at the time, and an Interim title was created when Rosa could not compete. However, as it became clear that she was nowhere near a return, the decision was made for Rosa to relinquish the championship, with her title reign retroactively being ended when Toni Storm won the Interim championship at AEW All Out 2022.

This Saturday, Rosa will make her in-ring return alongside Abadon to face Hart and Blue. She appeared last week without her signature face paint, and the wrestler teased more surprises having to do with that change on Saturday's "Collision."

