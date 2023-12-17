AEW Collision Results 12/16 - Orange Cassidy Defends International Title, Bryan Danielson In Action

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of the December 16 episode of "AEW Collison. It's Collision's version of the "Winter is Coming" special. This week's episode comes from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas.

There will be three AEW Continental Classic Blue League matches tonight — Daniel Garcia will be facing Eddie Kingston, Bryan Danielson is in action against Brody King, and Claudio Castagnoli versus Andrade El Idolo.

Also, Orange Cassidy will defend the AEW International Title against Bryan Keith. Keith was part of the match for the vacated ROH Television Title match this past Friday at Final Battle. "The Bounty Hunter" was trained at WWE Hall of Famer Booker T's Promotion, Reality of Wrestling