AEW Star Thunder Rosa Set To Return To The Ring On Next Week's Collision

During this week's "AEW Collision" episode, Thunder Rosa worked as a Spanish language commentator. However, after Abadon was attacked by both AEW TBS Champion Julia Hart and Skye Blue, she returned to the ring and indicated that she's now injury-free. Furthermore, next week's episode of "Collision" will see the former AEW Women's Champion have her first match since the August 10, 2022, taped episode of "AEW Dark: Elevation."

Rosa will team up with Abadon on next week's show to face Blue and Hart. The episode is part of AEW's annual "Holiday Bash" special and will be taking place in San Antonio, Texas, at the Frost Bank Center. It's worth noting that San Antonio is the hometown of Rosa. Her first and so far only AEW Women's Title reign started in her hometown, where she became the champion after defeating Britt Baker in a steel cage match on the March 16, 2022, episode of "AEW Dynamite" at the Freeman Coliseum.

Next Saturday, 12/23#AEWCollision Holiday Bash

San Antonio

TNT, 8pm ET/7pm CT@TheJuliaHart/@Skyebyee vs @thunderrosa22/@abadon_AEW After over a year away, Thunder Rosa returns to the ring in San Antonio next Saturday teaming with Abadon vs TBS Champion Julia Hart + Skye Blue! pic.twitter.com/2DIJCRQc4N — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) December 17, 2023

Rosa had been out of action for more than a year due to a serious back injury, which forced her to relinquish the AEW Women's Title during the November 23, 2022, episode of "Dynamite." Rosa has been a part of the AEW roster since July 2021, debuting as the NWA Women's Champion on the September 2, 2020, episode of "Dynamite" in a match against Serena Deeb. Fans will undoubtedly be happy to see her in action again, but it remains to be seen if she'll win her old championship back.