Video: AEW's Thunder Rosa Throws First Pitch At San Diego Padres Game

Former AEW Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa took her athletic skills from the ring to the baseball diamond on Sunday, when she threw out the first pitch at the San Diego Padres game before the team took on the Chicago White Sox. Rosa posted a video of the pitch to her X (formerly Twitter) account, showing her almost get the ball to the mascot at the home plate. "You were too far, man! He was too far, he cheated!" whoever is holding the camera exclaims, before Rosa poses with the Padres mascot for photos.

"Huge thank you to the @Padres for letting me throw out the first pitch!" Rosa captioned the video. "What an unforgettable experience. Always repping @AEW and making the #ThunderArmy proud!"

Rosa made the appearance at the Padres game ahead of "AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam" on Wednesday, which will be held at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York and mark the company's fifth anniversary show. Rosa won't be wrestling on the show, however, as she is currently battling a concussion, and she will be out of action for a few weeks. Rosa last competed on the August 31 episode of "AEW Collision," facing Hikaru Shida, Serena Deeb, and Queen Aminata in a four-way match for a shot at Mercedes Mone's TBS Championship.

Rosa previously suffered a back injury that put her on the shelf for 16 months before she returned to AEW last December, where she helped Abadon even the odds against Julia Hart and Skye Blue on an episode of "Collision." Since then, she has mainly feuded with Deonna Purrazzo.