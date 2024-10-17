AEW's Powerhouse Hobbs Confirms Recent Report On His Injury Status

Former Team Taz member Powerhouse Hobbs has been missing from AEW programming since last April, when he tore a tendon during an IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Match against then-champion Jon Moxley. Reports recently surfaced that Hobbs had recovered from the surgery to repair the injury and was ready to return to AEW, and the man himself confirmed said reports in a new interview with the "In The Kliq" podcast.

"It was pretty gruesome injury but me being me, I've been cleared," Hobbs reported. "Healed up pretty fast. Kinda got that Wolverine serum in me a little bit. I'm cleared. I'm back ... Time to pick up where I left off."

Hobbs mentioned that he'd been aware of the reports about his health that have circulated. The former AEW TNT Champion has yet to return to programming since the match. Initially a member of Team Taz, Hobbs was last seen in the Don Callis Family, alongside new International Champion Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher, following a brief run with QT Marshall's QTV faction.

Hobbs had been adamant during his recovery that his only option was to come back "better" than he was before, as the once blue chip prospect's luster seemed to wane over the course of various factions and stop/start pushes from creative. The autumn seems to be the season of returns from injury, as former WWE NXT Champion Adam Cole returned from his catastrophic ankle injury at this past weekend's WrestleDream, returning to spook his rival, former AEW World Champion MJF.

