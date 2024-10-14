Dave Meltzer Claims Injured AEW Star Has Been Cleared To Return

AEW has been dealing with a spell of injuries, some known, and some only hinted at by company President Tony Khan, who is often very open about his booking issues. One wrestler who has been sidelined is former AEW TNT Champion Powerhouse Hobbs, but that's no longer the case.

Advertisement

"Hobbs is cleared now," Dave Meltzer explained on "Wrestling Observer Radio," believing AEW could make big things out of Don Callis' family. Hobbs wandered through the crowd at AEW WrestleDream while Kyle Fletcher aided Konosuke Takeshita in dethroning AEW International Champion Will Ospreay. Hobbs was injured in April, challenging then-IWGP World Heavyweight Jon Moxley in a title match on "AEW Dynamite," where he suffered a torn patella tendon.

Tony Khan has been keeping fans abreast of Hobbs' status, remarking in September that he was optimistic about his recovery. Hobbs had been dutifully meeting with doctors since having surgery on the torn tendon and was said to be cleared in September, awaiting new creative.

Advertisement

Hobbs joined AEW in 2020 and has since gone from faction to faction, initially a member of Team Taz before that group was dissolved. Following a brief reign as TNT Champion and a feud with Wardlow, Hobbs then joined up with QT Marshall's TMZ parody QTV, though that did not last long. Hobbs finally found his place in the Don Callis Family in 2023, which has given him the opportunities to wrestle the likes of Kenny Omega, Kota Ibushi, Chris Jericho, and Jon Moxley.