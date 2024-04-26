AEW Star Reportedly Suffered Legit Injury During Dynamite

Wednesday's episode of "AEW Dynamite" at Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida has been a hot topic of conversation, with the show-ending angle featuring the Young Bucks' attack on Tony Khan drawing most of the attention from wrestling fans. However, the installment also featured Powerhouse Hobbs challenging Jon Moxley for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship. According to Bryan Alvarez on "Wrestling Observer Live," Hobbs suffered a legitimate injury during his match against Moxley.

"That was not a worked knee injury," Alvarez said. "[Hobbs] went for a high cross or something and smashed into the turnbuckles and injured his knee. He could barely walk, and he hopped his way back into the ring, hopped into like two spots, and got choked out."

After about 10 minutes, the title bout came to an end via referee decision, leading to a post-match angle between Moxley and Konosuke Takeshita. It seems the feud between The Don Callis Family and Blackpool Combat Club will continue, but likely without any further involvement from Hobbs.

The match was initially set to go longer, with "Dynamite" reportedly scheduled for an overrun to take it past the normal 10 p.m. ending. However, due to the injury to Hobbs' knee, the match ended early, allowing plenty of time for the angle involving Khan, the Young Bucks, and Jack Perry.

As of now, the severity of Hobbs' injury is unclear. While he has been relatively active in recent months, Hobbs hasn't picked up a significant victory since defeating Sammy Guevara on an episode of "AEW Collision" in late February.

The Wrestling Inc. staff wishes Powerhouse Hobbs the best in his recovery from injury.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Wrestling Observer Live" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.