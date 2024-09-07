AEW's Tony Khan Offers Update On Powerhouse Will Hobbs

Former TNT Champion Powerhouse Will Hobbs has been out of action due to a knee injury he sustained during his match against Jon Moxley for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship in April. According to a report this week, Hobbs was spotted backstage during "AEW Dynamite," and in a recent media call ahead of All Out, Tony Khan shed some light of the former champion's road to recovery.

Khan confirmed that Hobbs has been visiting doctors since his injury during his match against Moxley. He noted that he hopes to have the star back in action soon, but there's likely still some rehab time in store for him. "Powerhouse Hobbs is a huge part of AEW, has been a great champion in AEW, is absolutely one of the most popular stars, and we really look forward to getting Will Hobbs back," Khan said.

However, he noted that there isn't an exact timetable for Hobbs' return to AEW, and confirmed that the former TNT Champion has been backstage at shows a couple times, and that this week wasn't the first time he's been there since April. Khan also further revealed that Hobbs often comes into AEW shows for check-ups, and has been making good progress. It remains to be seen when Hobbs will finally make his return to AEW, but based on Khan's comments, any fans who were holding out hope for his comeback during All Out might have to wait at least a little while longer.

